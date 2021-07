(Port-au-Prince) -- Haiti's ambassador to the U.S. says four people suspected of assassinating President Jovenel Moise [[ Zho-ven-El Moi-ees ]] are dead and two others are in custody. The ambassador said Wednesday night the suspects were foreigners and Haitian National Police are working to determine their nationalities. The assassins stormed the president's home around 1 a.m. Wednesday and shot him and his wife. She's reported in critical but stable condition at a hospital in Miami.