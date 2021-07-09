Cancel
Mystery Around Haiti Leader's Murder Intensifies

International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-member hit squad made up of Colombians and Americans murdered President Jovenel Moise, Haitian police say, but little is known about who masterminded the assassination and their motives as the investigation pressed on Friday. Seventeen suspected assailants in Wednesday's pre-dawn attack have been arrested, including 15 Colombians and two...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public Safety
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Politics

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination partially caught on video

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appears to have been partially caught on camera — with the dramatic clips revealing the sound of multiple gunshots and scenes of armed men following the ambush. “DEA operation! Everybody stand down!” someone with an American accent is heard saying in English over...
U.S. Politics

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
Public Health
IBTimes

Haiti Ex-president Aristide Being Treated For Covid In Cuba

Haitian ex-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, who is battling Covid-19 at the age of 68, has arrived in Cuba for medical treatment, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise has announced. On Twitter late Thursday, Moise wished Aristide "a prompt recovery" and said the Haitian embassy in Cuba would provide him with "all the necessary...
Politics

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
Americas
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
Americas
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...

