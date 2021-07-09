Brothers allegedly beat neighbor who made rude comment about their mother
Three brothers angry about a remark a neighbor made about their mother allegedly walked into the man’s home and beat him up. Kenosha Police were called to the man’s home on the 2400 block of 61st Street on the evening of July 5. They found the man sitting on his front porch, “his head and face were covered with blood,” according to the criminal complaint, blood also covering his hands and dripping onto the porch.www.kenoshanews.com
Comments / 14