Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Brothers allegedly beat neighbor who made rude comment about their mother

By Deneen Smith
Kenosha News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree brothers angry about a remark a neighbor made about their mother allegedly walked into the man’s home and beat him up. Kenosha Police were called to the man’s home on the 2400 block of 61st Street on the evening of July 5. They found the man sitting on his front porch, “his head and face were covered with blood,” according to the criminal complaint, blood also covering his hands and dripping onto the porch.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 14

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journalism#Staples#Kenosha Police
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 14

Community Policy