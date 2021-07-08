Monáe withdrawn from ‘Roo and Del Rey, too

Willa Amai is still in high school, but she’s already so skilled as a singer-songwriter that she impressed legendary songwriter/producer Linda Perry (who’s written songs for the likes of P!nk, Christina Aguilera, and Gwen Stefani, as well as hit singles such as “What’s Up” for her own ‘90s band, 4 Non Blondes). At their first meeting (when Amai was only twelve years old), Perry was so immediately taken with Amai’s talent that she offered to serve as a mentor. The result is I Can Go to Bed Whenever, Amai’s debut album (released in June), which Perry produced. But Amai didn’t need Perry’s help (or anyone else’s) with writing these songs – they are entirely her own, revealing a maturity and depth that belies her young age. Calling from her Los Angeles home, Amai talks about what inspires her, how she found her own distinctive sound, and that fateful first meeting with Perry.
