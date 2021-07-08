Monáe withdrawn from ‘Roo and Del Rey, too

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Woods, “More Strange” (Woodsist) One of the six albums that stood out to us as the best of 2020, Woods’ “Strange to Explain” is getting a deluxe release with five new songs on the “More Strange” expanded version. All of the new music comes from the original sessions recorded at Stinson Beach’s idyllic Panoramic House Studio and offers more gorgeous material from the folk-rock band. “Nickels and Dimes” stands out through Jeremy Earl’s blissful and uncanny high-pitched vocals asking, “Can you hear my voice?” Earl explained in a statement that the song has taken on new meaning for him and the band as the dust begins to settle on the pandemic: ​​“It gets hard to tell if you are being heard with all of the digital noise out there. With no shows for almost two years, it’s even more difficult. I miss seeing people’s reactions to our music. I miss talking to people after our shows. So this song hits especially hard for me right now. Is anybody out there?”