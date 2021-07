After a year-long hiatus, business is booming for FC Davis men’s soccer. The Golden Lions are off to a sharp start in Golden Gate Conference play, boasting a 3-1 record after facing some of the best competition the league has to offer. One of the squad’s biggest strengths is their ability to go forward, finding the back of the net at least once in each of the opening four matches of the season. Titus Washington has led the potent Davis attack during this streak, including an active scoring streak stretching three games.