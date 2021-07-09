Cancel
The Latest Trends as Cruising Resumes

TravelPulse
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline cruise marketplace CruiseCompete has released its CruiseTrends report for July 2021, shedding new light on the latest trends in consumer behavior when it comes to cruise travel as the industry resumes operations from the United States. Demand for cruising continues to be incredibly high despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with CruiseComplete continuing to receive more than 25,000 cruise quote requests per month. While not every traveler's wish list is the same, here are some of the most popular cruise lines, ships, ports, destinations and itinerary details as cruising continues its comeback this summer.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

