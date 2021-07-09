The Latest Trends as Cruising Resumes

As the popularity of card and mobile-based proximity payments has increased, so has the POS infrastructure. Between 2015 and 2019, the POS installed base grew from 47 million to 137 million units, and should keep expanding as Covid-19 pandemic bolstered contactless transactions. In particular the percentage of mobile POS (mPOS) among total payment terminals shipments rose from 21% to 48%, with a six-fold increase in the number of units deployed per year. And by 2025, the annual volume of mPOS shipments is expected to grow by 50%, to reach 93 million units. These rising trends in the mPOS infrastructure indicate the rapid migration towards a cashless system in the near future as well as the emergence of new in-person payment experiences.