The Witcher Season 2 Trailer & Release Date Revealed, Plus Nightmare of the Wolf Release
WitcherCon, the one-day virtual event all about The Witcher (both game and show) happened today with Netflix and CD Projekt Red. And alongside a host of talking heads going on about the franchise, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer and release date for The Witcher season 2, which stars Henry Cavill in the lead role, though the trailer’s main focus is definitely on Freya Allan’s Ciri.www.escapistmagazine.com
