Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer & Release Date Revealed, Plus Nightmare of the Wolf Release

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitcherCon, the one-day virtual event all about The Witcher (both game and show) happened today with Netflix and CD Projekt Red. And alongside a host of talking heads going on about the franchise, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer and release date for The Witcher season 2, which stars Henry Cavill in the lead role, though the trailer’s main focus is definitely on Freya Allan’s Ciri.

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Anya Chalotra
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witchercon#Projekt Red#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Getting His Own James Bond-Like Franchise

After Amazon stepped in to purchase MGM, the next iteration of James Bond could arguably be the most important yet for a series that will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year. Producers are adamant that 007 remains exclusively on the big screen, but there are a lot of question marks and variables surrounding the iconic spy’s next outing once the Daniel Craig era draws to a close, especially involving the identity of the actor destined to throw on the tux.
Video GamesIGN

Blightbound - Release Date Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for another look at the upcoming multiplayer dungeon crawler, Blightbound. Get ready to battle the abominations of the Blight--a mysterious and corrupting fog that enshrouds the land--when Blightbound leaves Steam Early Access and arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 27, 2021.
Moviesstartattle.com

Rising Wolf (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Rising Wolf tells the story of a young woman named Aria Wolf (Charlotte Best), who wakes up trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. Without any form of escape, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance to survive in a situation out of her control. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is. Startattle.com – Ascendant movie.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights Trailer Reveals New Mobile Game

Square Enix’s Bravely Default series is receiving a mobile entry, Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights. The publisher revealed the title today with its first trailer, explaining that the game will be free to play with in-app purchases. It’ll feature characters both old and new when it launches on iOS and Android at an unspecified point in the future. Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights will retain the series’s classic RPG gameplay despite being a mobile release. Watch the game’s trailer below.
Video GamesIGN

Hanako: Honor & Blade - Release Date and Final Map Reveal Trailer

Watch the trailer for the reveal of the latest map in the upcoming online multiplayer game, Hanako: Honor & Blade. Set in Feudal Japan, players can help decide the future of a nation by playing as one of four distinct warrior classes including the capable swordsman, powerful spearman, eagle-eyed archer, or nimble ninja. Hanako: Honor & Blade launches on September 15, 2021, for PC via Steam.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Henry Cavill to star in rom-com The Rosie Project

Henry Cavill really is something of a super man when it comes to the amount of projects he is lining up at the moment. He has just wrapped [deep breath] The Witcher Season 2 for Netflix, signed on to appear in the Enola Holmes sequel for the same streaming service, joined Guy Ritchie’s star-studded spy vehicle Argylle, and taken the mantle of The Highlander for Lionsgate’s reboot. Now Deadline are reporting that he is to switch gears for rom-com The Rosie Project.
Video GamesGamespot

Mortal Kombat Making-Of Documentary Reveals Plenty Of Kool Secrets And Easter Eggs

Video game film adaptations can be tricky to do right, but when a project manages to combine an original spin on the source material with the right cast, and a decent budget, magic usually happens. This year's Mortal Kombat is one such example of a video game movie getting the formula right, and if you were looking to watch a short documentary on how the film was put together, then you're in luck. Warner Bros. has uploaded a mini-documentary on the making of Mortal Kombat, which you can watch below.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Justice League star Henry Cavill lands new rom-com movie role

Justice League's Henry Cavill is gearing up to star in new rom-com movie The Rosie Project. The actor, who made his debut as Superman back in 2013's Man of Steel, is set to ditch the cape (and likely don a shirt) for his role as genetics professor Don Tillman in the upcoming project.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

Y: The Last Man Teaser Trailer Teases a World Without Men

Y: The Last Man is one of the most heralded comic series of the century, so it’s strange to have an adaptation of it just getting off the ground more than a decade after the series concluded, but FX has finally done it. The Disney-owned channel dropped the first Y: The Last Man teaser trailer for the upcoming adaptation, giving those not in the know a quick crash course on what the series is about.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Pokémon Unite Release Date Set for Next Week on Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Unite, a MOBA Pokémon game that was first revealed last year, has set its Nintendo Switch release date. A new gameplay trailer for the console version reveals fans will be able to download the free-to-start game on July 21, 2021. All players who log into the Switch version before August 31 will be granted access to Zeraora, allowing the Pokémon’s use in battle. As PR explains, “Its Unite Move, Plasma Gale, sends out a powerful electric blast that creates a zone of plasma around the area where the blast hits.” See how the 5v5 battles look on Switch the video below.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Death Stranding Director's Cut trailer reveals release date, upgrades

Death Stranding Director's Cut is officially happening. The extended version of Hideo Kojima's brainchild from 2019 is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 24. The recent State of Play live stream brought us the first full-length trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut, complete with a release date, a familiar ESRB rating and active preorders.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Henry Cavill can't stop thinking about Warhammer, even on The Witcher set

We know (and gosh, just love) Henry Cavill as a card-carrying PC gamer and star of The Witcher on Netflix, but he's also well known as a fan of Warhammer. And I don't mean that he played Total War: Warhammer 2, although he does play it quite a lot—I mean, he's in it. He also paints Warhammer miniatures, and earlier this year sparked a meme-led campaign to cast him as the Emperor of Mankind in a new HBO series. (Which, for the record, doesn't actually exist—but given how things have gone with Game of Thrones and The Witcher, isn't the worst idea I've ever heard.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy