Correction to: Delivery of integrated infectious disease control services under the new antenatal care guidelines: a service availability and readiness assessment of health facilities in Tanzania
BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 676 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 11 March 2019. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 19, 153 (2019) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-019-3990-8 Following publication of the original article [1], the authors would like to make the following changes:. 1. The...bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
Comments / 0