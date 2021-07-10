Cancel
Midland, MI

Midland Police Looking For Hit and Run Driver

By Dave Maurer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Midland County Sheriff Dept. On Friday, July 9th at approx. 4:21 pm, Officers from the Midland Police Department were sent to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wanetah Drive for a report of a bicyclist who was struck by a motor vehicle. The motor vehicle involved, fled the scene, north on Jefferson Ave after the crash. The bicyclist, was identified as a 51 year old Midland woman and was transported to Mid-Michigan Emergency room for her injuries. At this time, the injuries to the victim are serious.

