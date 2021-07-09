Cancel
Developing K.I.D.S. Founder Discusses Educational Support Foundation Impacting Thousands of Kids

civiccentertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloping K.I.D.S. Founder, President and CEO, Kimberly Johnson talks about the organization’s work supporting kids through prevention/development programs, community support and more. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow us...

