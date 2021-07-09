Developing K.I.D.S. Founder Discusses Educational Support Foundation Impacting Thousands of Kids

Over the past year and a half, there have been many changes in our world. One of the good things that has happened is the resurrection of the neighborhood gathering. Last spring, at the suggestion of Lucy Boyum, members of the Kenyon Central Townhomes Association decided to step out on their driveways at a set time in the afternoon to say hello. This greeting was a way to check on neighbors’ health and safety during the pandemic. As restrictions were lifted, the group expanded to meeting in person at a central location.