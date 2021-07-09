Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee law forcing trans restroom warnings blocked by judge

 11 days ago

A federal judge temporarily blocked a new Tennessee law that would force businesses to put up warning signs if they allow customers to use restrooms that don’t match their recorded gender at birth. The ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger in Nashville is an early victory for the...

Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Circuit Court Dismisses Alliance Defending Freedom Lawsuit over Virginia Values Act

Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman dismissed a challenge to the Virginia Values Act (VVA) Friday. A group including churches and schools sued the State Corporation Commission (SCC), Attorney General Mark Herring, and Virginia Division of Human Rights and Fair Housing Director Thomas Payne, II in October 2020. They argue that the VVA and a related insurance law violate the organizations’ freedom of religion and speech.
Congress & Courtssaportareport.com

Supreme Court Issues Impactful Decision Concerning Voting Rights Act Section 2 Challenges

On July 1, 2021 the Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived at the Court as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). While VRA Section 2 cases have previously come before the Court for consideration in matters involving redistricting challenges and vote-dilution claims, Brnovich represents the Court’s attempt at answering the important question of how to answer a Section 2 challenge to state laws governing the time, place and manner of an election. As summarized below, the impact of the Court’s ruling will have a profound effect on how courts interpret VRA Section 2 challenges going forward, and the ability of plaintiffs to challenge facially-neutral state election laws based purely upon allegations of disparate impact on certain groups of voters.
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Inside a legal doctrine that could silence enviros in court

The biggest obstacle a conservative Supreme Court could pose to the environment may not be rulings against clean air, pure water and a healthy climate. It may be a refusal to allow environmentalists into the courtroom. Under the standing doctrine, a court can toss out lawsuits in their early stages...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Appeals Court Tosses Panel Ruling Endorsing Section 230 Big Tech Protections

Section 230 of America’s Communications Decency Act, from the 1990s, is under a new threat. That section is controversial because, while it protects tech companies that are “platforms” from being liable from what others post, it has been stretched in recent years so that those companies now claim immunity even though they essential act as publishers and control what appears.
Congress & CourtsKankakee Daily Journal

MAREK: Trying to understand the U.S. Supreme Court

Under the United States Constitution, one-third of the power of the federal government is placed in the hands of nine men and women, the Supreme Court. Those nine justices are chosen by a sitting president, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and will serve for life unless they choose to resign. Most of us know that from eighth-grade civics. But after that, few know the workings of that formidable body.
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

Man asks U.S. Supreme Court to curtail officers' immunity in Denver police case

A man who claims Denver officers retaliated against him for video recording an incident of police brutality is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to place guardrails on the legal concept of qualified immunity, after a lower court concluded that the officers were immune from lawsuit even though Denver’s training specifically covered the right of bystanders to record police.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

The Supreme Court made it easier for the NRA to take shady donations

On July 1, the Supreme Court announced its decision in Americans for Prosperity v. Bonta, in which a 6-3 majority of justices struck down a California rule requiring donations over $5,000 to be disclosed by charities to the state attorney general. “Freedom of association” the court ruled, allowed charities to keep these donations secret — at least from the state attorney general.
U.S. PoliticsAndover Townsman

Judge rules law restricting W.Va. needle exchange programs can stand

--- After months of questions around a new West Virginia law on harm reduction, and a legal challenge to its constitutionality, a federal judge has ruled that the measure is enforceable. Passed in April by the Legislature, Senate Bill 334 requires programs offering syringe exchanges to host a number of...
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Rules Second Amendment Applies to 18-Year-Olds, Ruling May Impact Tennessee Constitutional Carry Law

A federal judge in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a Virginia federal judge’s ruling upholding the federal Gun Control Act of 1968. The decision by the judge strikes down the law that prevents federally licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns or handgun ammunition to adults under the age of 21 — allowing 18-year-olds to purchase handguns.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Fox News

Clarence Thomas rejects appeal to halt federal mask mandate on public transportation

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas rejected an appeal late Tuesday to remove the federal mask mandate for public transportation, according to reports. The emergency request was brought by a man who said a generalized anxiety disorder prevented him from wearing a mask and he was unable to board a flight leaving Orlando, Florida, last month, the Washington Examiner reported.
Florida Stateinsurancebusinessmag.com

Federal judge blocks provision of Florida property insurance law

While Florida’s SB 76 – a bill meant to curb the state’s rampant insurance fraud related to roof repair – went into effect earlier this month, a federal judge has blocked a key provision in the legislation from being enforced. Following a recent hearing, Chief US District Judge Mark Walker...
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: Lee Merritt to run for Texas AG; Appeals court finds ban on handgun sales to adults under 21 unconstitutional

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt announces his campaign for Texas attorney general. Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt announced Tuesday that he will run for Texas attorney general, a position currently held by Republican Ken Paxton. The Dallas-area Democrat, who has become well known for representing families of Black men and women who have died in officer-involved shootings, wrote on Twitter that he has watched the “country silently stand by and support the deadliest police culture in modern history” and he was running for attorney general “because reform has to start at the top.” Merritt would be the first Black attorney general in Texas if elected. (The Dallas Morning News, the Texas Tribune, CNN, Newsweek)

