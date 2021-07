ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local woman is thankful for her quick thinking doctor and the action of nurses at the Mercyhealth Roscoe clinic last month. Kari Graffy, at 33 weeks pregnant, had an emergency appendectomy. One week later, she went and saw her OB/GYN Dr. Gregory Granzeier, dealing with stomach pain. She thought it was complications from the surgery. Turns out, she was actually in labor.