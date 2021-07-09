Cancel
Celebrations

Coucou's Bastille Day Celebration

By Shaye Weaver
Time Out Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoucou, a women-owned cultural center & language hub, is hosting a reopening party with live music, French-inspired cocktails and bites, inviting students and guests to see the newly unveiled "Little Paris" street signs on Centre Street (between Broome and Grand). The event will be catered by Maman and Coucou will offer virtual events like a music workshop about Serge Gainsbourg, a cheese workshop, and a virtual tour of the Left Bank.

Serge Gainsbourg
#Bastille Day#Paris#Live Music#The Left Bank
