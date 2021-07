Author and journalist Michael Wolff took aim at CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday, saying the Reliable Sources host was "full of sanctimony" during an appearance on his show. Wolff appeared on Stelter's show to discuss his new book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency. As the interview unfolded, the author took aim at the media and Stelter in particular, suggesting that he represented a "flip side" version of the former president.