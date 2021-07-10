Cancel
Gambling

Is Japan becoming a global gambling hotspot?

travelexperta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan is an interesting place for gamblers and this is something that many global gamblers will attest to. Gambling has been legalized in a handful of countries, but Japan stands out as a country that has taken steps to become the go-to gambling destination for most gamblers. The Japanese government implemented measures to make sure foreigners can gamble without any issue and they have also created policies that allow casinos to partner with hotels and restaurants so tourists will be able to enjoy their stay while they bet on horse races or poker hands. It’s not hard to see why gambling might be more popular in Japan than in other places around the world – there are lots of opportunities for people who want to indulge themselves and there are no restrictions for foreigners! Below we have listed a few reasons why Japan is becoming a global gambling hotspot.

