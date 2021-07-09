The Sports Hangover With Gus Kattengell – Dave Feldman, Leah Stancil, Raphael Esparza, Will Guillory, Marlon Favorite, Leo Haggerty, Jordan Kliebert
President of Bare Knuckle FC Dave Feldman starts hour one of the Sports Hangover talking about the sport. Coach Leah Stancil starts hour two of the show talking about representing Barbados as a coach in the Olympics. Vegas himself Raphael Esparza gives this weekends betting odds. Will Guillory gives his take on the NBA playoffs and the New Orleans Pelicans. Marlon Favorite starts the final hour of the show talking about the NFL. Leo Haggerty closes out the show going around the NFC South.www.espn1003.com
Comments / 0