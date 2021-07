The show that has been inspired by the video game ‘The Witcher‘ is going to be back on Netflix and the hype has been real about the show as the show has been a sure hit on the platform as people have praised the storyline and have praised the vision of the makers as they have really done a phenomenal job when we talk about the first season, the show was full of excitement and action and it has to be said that the actor Henry Cavil has been fitting truly in as The Witcher and the show is definitely going to be worth watching as the first season was a total blast.