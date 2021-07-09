New Geralt of Rivia Figure Modeled on Henry Cavill Revealed at WitcherCon
The first-ever WitcherCon is now underway as the first of two streams took place this afternoon, comprised of various panels and featurettes involving both cast members of Netflix’s popular show and developers from CD Projekt Red. Among the announcements was the reveal of a new Geralt of Rivia figure modelled on Henry Cavill, created by Dark Horse. The figure launches on Dec. 1 for $49.99. Pre-orders are already live here.twinfinite.net
