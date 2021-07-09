Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Geralt of Rivia Figure Modeled on Henry Cavill Revealed at WitcherCon

By Alex Gibson
Twinfinite
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first-ever WitcherCon is now underway as the first of two streams took place this afternoon, comprised of various panels and featurettes involving both cast members of Netflix’s popular show and developers from CD Projekt Red. Among the announcements was the reveal of a new Geralt of Rivia figure modelled on Henry Cavill, created by Dark Horse. The figure launches on Dec. 1 for $49.99. Pre-orders are already live here.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geralt Of Rivia#Horse#Rivia Figure#Projekt Red#The Witcher Geralt#First Witchercon#Darkhorse#Witchercon News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Dua Lipa Set to Make Acting Debut Alongside Henry Cavill

Pop star Dua Lipa is set to make her acting debut in Argylle, a spy thriller from filmmaker Matthew Vaughn that has an all-star cast. Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson have all signed on to star in the movie. Lipa, 25, is a pop sensation with hits like "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart" and "Physical," as well as two hit albums on her resume.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Henry Cavill changes course: this will be his new job

Henry Cavill He was fired by Warner Bros and will not play Superman again, he has many projects ahead of him. On December 17, the second season of The Witcher, will soon begin filming the sequel to Enola Holmes and, likewise, he will star in a film with Dua Lipa.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill And John Cena To Lead New Spy Franchise From Kingsman Director

After losing out on James Bond to Daniel Craig back in the day and 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. failed to spawn any sequels, it looks like Henry Cavill has finally found his very own spy movie franchise. Deadline revealed today that the Man of Steel actor is to lead an all-star cast in Matthew Vaughn’s next film, Argylle, which is intended to launch a multi-part cinematic universe.
TV Series/Film

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Will Feature a More Talkative Geralt, Henry Cavill Teases

Get those coins ready to toss to your Witcher, because apparently he’s going to be a lot chattier this season. At the inagural WitcherCon on July 9, Henry Cavill, who plays the notoriously stoic witcher Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher, sat down to talk about the series with reporter Josh Horowitz and answer some fan questions. He spoke at length about his character, and all of the goodies we can expect in season 2. But most importantly, he spoke about whether Geralt’s dialogue will expand beyond the occasional “hmph.”
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Is Reportedly Very Upset With Warner Bros. Right Now

The constant chatter surrounding Henry Cavill‘s future both inside and outside of the DCEU became so deafening that the actor had to step in, taking to social media and politely asking fans to stop gossiping on his personal and professional life, which he then followed up by signing on to a pair of new projects after committing to Netflix’s Enola Holmes sequel and the long-gestating Highlander reboot.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Henry Cavill has the perfect double to fill in in Superman

On May 5, fans of Henry Cavill They found news that they did not expect, precisely, on the actor’s birthday. As it turns out, Warner Bros, decided to fire him as a Superman interpreter which made him put aside the DC Extended Universe and the giant S on his chest and, despite the fact that there are rumors of a possible appearance of the artist as this superhero, there is still no reason to get excited.
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

Henry Cavill Returns In 'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer

Netflix has released the Season 2 trailer for the popular series, The Witcher, which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the solitary monster hunter. "Welcome back. Season 2 of The Witcher premieres December 17, 2021 worldwide on Netflix," states the video description. The trailer was released during the WitcherCon...
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Details, Gameplay at WitcherCon

The newest game in CD Projekt’s Witcher franchise made an appearance during the first ever WitcherCon event this week with more details shared on The Witcher: Monster Slayer. This augmented reality game features some of the monsters Witcher players will have become quite familiar with by now, but it shows them from a very different perspective. The Witcher: Monster Slayer adopts a Pokemon Go-like system using real-world locations and fictional monsters, and we learned much more about it today.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Henry Cavill to Star in Rom-Com ‘The Rosie Project’

Henry Cavill will star in the upcoming rom-com, “The Rosie Project.”. The film, which has been in the making for a few years at Sony Pictures, is based on Graeme Simsion’s novel of the same name and will follow the former “Man of Steel” actor as Don Tillman, a genetics professor on his journey to find love. Tillman has never been on a second date, but is determined to find his wife with “The Wife Project,” an evidence-based way to ultimately find Tillman’s perfect match. However, he meets Rosie, a free-spirited, slightly “wild” bartender that’s exactly the opposite of what Tillman is looking for. But of course, the pair fall in love.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf teaser trailer revealed at WitcherCon

Now that Netflix has revealed when the long-delayed second season of The Witcher will premiere, they have also revealed a teaser trailer for the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Fans impatient for the the return of the main series will have their fill of Witcher content when the anime premieres on the streaming service August 23rd. Watch the trailer below…
ComicsComicBook

Netflix Reveals The Witcher's New Collectible Figures

In case fans of The Witcher didn’t already have enough collectible merch across the games and now the TV series, more Witcher-inspired figures were revealed this week to give people additional options for their collections. The first of these collectibles were showed off during the WitcherCon event right around the time when we learned the release date of Season 2 of The Witcher. More figures will presumably follow the Geralt of Rivia one that’s already been revealed.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill’s Witcher Takes On Superman With A Lightsaber In Awesome Fan Art

Given his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, it comes as no surprise that Henry Cavill has a legion of fans eager to see what role he has lined up next. Especially in the realms of sci-fi and nerd culture as a whole, the Superman star has only endeared himself further as a self-professed gamer. Naturally, this has prompted many to imagine how he could look as numerous pop culture characters such as Captain Britain as well as DC’s Dark Knight and while the subject of this particular story adheres mostly to his known credits, it seems as though Instagram user Erathrim20 would love nothing more than to see Cavill wield a weapon synonymous with Star Wars.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Geralt of Rivia Narrates Recent Tails of Iron Trailer

Tails of Iron is an upcoming dark fantasy title that will have players taking on horrible monsters. With heir of the Rat Throne Redgi attempting to fight back against the frog invaders and save his crumbling kingdom. A new trailer is out detailing the world and voiced by Geralt of Rivia himself Doug Cookie.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Tried And Failed To Beat The Witcher 3 On Hardest Difficulty

The first-ever centralized and official celebration of all things The Witcher took place over the weekend, in turn giving those who tuned in updates and reveals on several upcoming projects. Indeed, barring the lack of any new game announcement – which CD Projekt RED was keen to stress beforehand, wouldn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy