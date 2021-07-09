New Geralt of Rivia Figure Modeled on Henry Cavill Revealed at WitcherCon

Given his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, it comes as no surprise that Henry Cavill has a legion of fans eager to see what role he has lined up next. Especially in the realms of sci-fi and nerd culture as a whole, the Superman star has only endeared himself further as a self-professed gamer. Naturally, this has prompted many to imagine how he could look as numerous pop culture characters such as Captain Britain as well as DC’s Dark Knight and while the subject of this particular story adheres mostly to his known credits, it seems as though Instagram user Erathrim20 would love nothing more than to see Cavill wield a weapon synonymous with Star Wars.