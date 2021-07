Wow, Niantic. The disrespect! When the mobile developer behind Pokémon GO announced that GO Fest 2021's second day would feature every Legendary ever released in raids, the announcement of the day's schedule failed to mention Cobalion, Virizion, and Terrakion. While some assumed this was a snub of these Unova Legendaries, others theorized that perhaps these three would be the main raid feature during the time leading up to GO Fest 2021 and after it, which would explain their lack of a presence during the event itself. However, a new update to Pokémon GO's GO Fest 2021 announcement clarifies that it was even more of an insult than a snub. Niantic seems to have just forgotten about these Legends!