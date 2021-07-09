One Game Has Been Confirmed For PS Plus in August 2021

In case you forgot, we remind you that today July 5th represents the last day to redeem some of the free PlayStation Plus games of June 2021. Hurry up if you haven’t done it yet! Tomorrow, July 6, the Instant Game Collection will be updated with new free games, so last month’s games will be removed. As a result, if you are a subscriber today, you are granted the last chance to redeem Star Wars Squadrons for free for PlayStation 4 (backward compatible with PS5) and Operation: Tango for PS5. Different destiny instead for Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown: also added in June, it will remain in the selection for longer than usual, ie until Monday 2 August. This is a necessary replacement to make way for the new free PlayStation Plus games for July, which will debut tomorrow 6 July. In a few hours, you will be able to add Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5) and the brand new PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale Innocence to your collection at no extra cost, which will allow enjoying at 4K and 60fps the adventure of Amicia and Hugo in medieval France brought to its knees by the plague.