Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

One Game Has Been Confirmed For PS Plus in August 2021

By James Bentley
realsport101.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne game has already been announced for next month. The PlayStation Plus games announcement each month is always rather fun. It can be hard to guess but, generally, we can expect to see a PS5 game, two PS4 games and maybe a little something extra in August 2021's PS Plus games.

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps Plus#Playstation Plus#Ps Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Poll: Are You Happy with Your PS Plus Games for July 2021?

After not one, but two different leaks, the PlayStation Plus lineup for July 2021 was confirmed at the usual time earlier this week. It was the second leak that turned out to be legit, with A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS5 joined by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on PS4.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

July 2021 PS Plus Games Available to Download Now

Another month means a new line-up of PlayStation Plus titles to download, and that's why we've written this article. To inform you the games in question can now be redeemed and played on your PS5 and PS4 consoles. Go go go! Those games are A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS5, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4. All three can be played natively on PS5, but if you don't have the current-gen console just yet, don't forget that every title can be claimed on the webstore.
Video GamesGamespot

Deathloop Preorders Are Live For PS5 And PC: PS Plus Subscribers Get A Discount

Arkane Studios fans don't have to wait long to get their hands on the studio's next game. Deathloop, a first-person shooter where you're stuck in a time loop on a dangerous island, releases September 14 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Although Bethesda is now under the Xbox umbrella, Deathloop was already a PS5 console exclusive before the acquisition happened. This may be the last Bethesda game that releases for a PlayStation for quite some time. Multiple editions of Deathloop are available to preorder now, and you can even get a discount if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS Store Planet of the Discounts Sale Has Almost 500 PS5, PS4 Game Deals

We can't think of a snazzy way to introduce this latest PlayStation Store sale, so let's just cut right to the action. As one long list of discounts comes to an end on Sony's digital storefront, another load takes its place. This new range of deals, titled Planet of the Discounts (we feel cheesy writing that second-hand), is available until midnight on 21st July 2021, all of which are live across the UK, EU, and US online marketplaces at the time of writing. We know what you're here for, so let's detail the deals in question.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS Now July: Replacing one of PlayStation Now’s best games

Marvel’s Avengers has been confirmed as one of the most popular games on the PlayStation Now streaming service. And today it’s being replaced by a spate of new titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2. Rumors of such an exchange were first shared earlier this month after a leaked video ad...
Video Gamescodelist.biz

PlayStation Plus: Today is the last day to redeem June’s free games

In case you forgot, we remind you that today July 5th represents the last day to redeem some of the free PlayStation Plus games of June 2021. Hurry up if you haven’t done it yet! Tomorrow, July 6, the Instant Game Collection will be updated with new free games, so last month’s games will be removed. As a result, if you are a subscriber today, you are granted the last chance to redeem Star Wars Squadrons for free for PlayStation 4 (backward compatible with PS5) and Operation: Tango for PS5. Different destiny instead for Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown: also added in June, it will remain in the selection for longer than usual, ie until Monday 2 August. This is a necessary replacement to make way for the new free PlayStation Plus games for July, which will debut tomorrow 6 July. In a few hours, you will be able to add Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5) and the brand new PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale Innocence to your collection at no extra cost, which will allow enjoying at 4K and 60fps the adventure of Amicia and Hugo in medieval France brought to its knees by the plague.
Video GamesGamespot

WoW's Biggest Streamer Will Be Playing Final Fantasy XIV For The First Time This Weekend

World of Warcraft's biggest streamer, Asmongold, will be playing and streaming rival MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV for the first time starting this weekend. Asmongold, who has 2.1 million followers on Twitch, says he wants to give the game an honest shot and will start playing July 3. He plans to forgo using a level boost and wants to play through the game's story from the beginning, and eventually hopes to participate in some of the game's most difficult endgame challenges.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

A RoboCop Game Called RoboCop: Rogue City Has Been Announced

The creators of the game Terminator: Resistance and Rambo: The Video Game have announced their next project related to another hero – RoboCop. Development team Teyon has a lot of polarizing adaptations of the 80s movie hits. First they made a horribly bad Rambo: The Video Game and just when we thought they were going to repeat the same embarrassment with Terminator: Resistance, they finally made one of the better games in that series. Not that the competition is great, but hey – it’s something.
thumbsticks.com

Ghost of Tsushima becomes the latest PS5 upgrade mess

How much will it cost to play the Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima? Well, it varies, but it costs more if you want to play on PS5. Remember when PlayStation upset people with its upgrade shenanigans for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered?. Sure, you could play the PS4 version of the...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Final Fantasy I, II, and II Pixel Remasters Coming Out in July

Square Enix finally revealed the release dates of three of the Final Fantasy games that will be included in the Pixel Remaster. The games now have Steam pages, and they’ll be coming out on July 28, just one day after the old ports of Final Fantasy V and VI will be pulled from Steam. All three games will cost less than $20 individually. There’s no word yet on when the remasters of IV, V, and VI will launch.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

God of War is coming to PlayStation Now on PC today

The 2018 God of War reboot is one of Sony's crown jewel exclusives: and finally, technically, you'll be able to play it on PC. The title was announced for the PlayStation Now streaming service, which has a PC version, and while it hasn't yet appeared in the store should be available at some point today.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

PlayStation Now July Games Lineup Update Confirmed

Sony has confirmed the games lineup for all PlayStation Now subscribers this July. This matches up with an earlier leak including Red Dead Redemption 2. PlayStation Now subscribers will be able to download a whole bunch of new games later this month. This includes big names like Red Dead Redemption 2 and other surprises like Judgment. This was all leaked through an official ad that was posted on social media.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Feature: The 10 Most Anticipated PS5, PS4 Games for the Rest of 2021

Last week, we asked you to vote for your most anticipated games yet to release in 2021. The next six months or so are looking very busy indeed for new releases on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, which resulted in a huge poll made up of over 60 games. Over 4000 votes were cast by the Push Square community.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 More Games Quite Soon

Xbox Game Pass has been adding a ton of new games over the course of the past month, but as normal with Microsoft's subscription service, it loses some popular games every now and then as well. Once again, that trend will be continuing in the next few weeks as it was recently revealed that five popular titles in total are soon going to exit the service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy