Pair Your Pints With A Trip Through History On This British Pub Crawl Across London

NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccines continue to roll out, more people are thinking about traveling again. But where to go? Well, this summer, NPR's international reporters are exploring captivating places that explain a lot about the countries they cover. It's a travel series we're calling Wish You Were Here. Today, in a real hardship assignment, NPR's Frank Langfitt travels across London, searching for the soul of the British pub.

www.npr.org

