Haitian Economist Says 'Everybody's Stunned' After Assassination Of President Moïse

NPR
 7 days ago

Seventeen suspects have been arrested in the killing of Haiti's president, Jovenel Moise. President Moise was assassinated, his wife injured during an attack on their private residence Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing, but so far, it appears many of the assailants came from outside Haiti. Well, here to tell us more about what is known and what is not is Kesner Pharel. He's an economist and radio host based in Port-au-Prince, and he's on the line from there now. Welcome.

