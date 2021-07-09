Cancel
The Stage Is Set For The Euro 2020 Final Between England And Italy

NPR
 7 days ago

The stage is set for the men's Euro 2020 soccer final. Italy and England, two countries with some of the most insatiable soccer fans in the world, will face off on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. And England has not reached the final of a major tournament in 55 years - 55. Meanwhile, the Italians seem pretty near invincible - a 33-game streak without a loss. Well, we wanted to get a preview and hear how fired up fans are in both countries, so I am joined now by writer Nels Abbey in London. Hey there, Nels.

