Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Are Serial Killers Born or Made? Psychological Signs of a Serial Killer | Deep Dives | Health

iosconews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes someone a serial killer? Are serial killers made - or born? Tune in to this episode of Deep Dives as we take a close look into the psychology behind what makes a serial killer, early signs of serious psychological issues, and what makes people obsessed with true crime. We also hear Melissa Moore's experience of growing up with a serial killer parent, and learn about her recent reconnection with her father, The Happy Face Killer.

www.iosconews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killers#Truecrime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video GamesWired UK

Meet the brutal serial killers of The Sims

The once desirable Sunset Valley, where Hank Hankson lived a humble life with his dog Sumo, has been ripped to pieces but an unknown, malevolent, but somehow familiar force. The peaceful facade of suburbia has been destroyed – townsfolk, neighbours, and friends crushed, houses bulldozed and replaced with a series of six-storey tall hedge mazes, looming ominously over Hankson’s small and rundown cottage. It’s only him left.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.
Ohio StatePosted by
Wess Haubrich

Memorial for victims of serial killer sees its ground-breaking

The Garden of 11 Angels ground-breaking in ClevelandFox 8. Anthony Sowell killed upwards of 11 women. Latundra Billups ran like hell. It was so long ago. Before she found love and added “Henderson” as her last name. She experienced the very worst of humanity when she was “on the market” and still dating. It was a terrifying and maddening experience that left a powerful imprint on her.
PetsNewsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
Denver, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen killer holds nephew’s mouth and pinches nose for ‘at least five minutes,’ hides his deceased body in closet

A Colorado teen will spend seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of her young nephew, Jordan Vong. Jennie Bunson, now 18, was arrested in 2018 at age 16 after police found 7-year-old Jordan dead, following an intense search for the boy. On August 7, 2018, the Denver Police Department announced they found Jordan’s body inside his family’s home. A coroner pronounced the little boy deceased at the scene.
EntertainmentPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Life After Happy Face’: Serial killer’s daughter and expert criminologist highlight crimes through victims’ eyes

Dr. Laura Pettler, along with her partner in crime-fighting, Melissa Moore, are taking a deep dive into murder cases in the upcoming podcast, “Life After Happy Face.”. “Life After Happy Face” is a follow-up to Moore’s “The Happy Face Killer” podcast, which followed the case of Keith Jesperson, a serial killer who wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest during the 1990s. Moore, who is Jesperson’s daughter, grew up unaware that her father was a murderer. The podcast provides a unique look into the eyes of a victim on the other side: the killer’s family member.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: White man allegedly beats Black teen with belt for using profanity

A white man wielding a belt was captured on security footage charging at and pushing a Black teen in Georgia. He allegedly beat the teen with the belt, according to 11Alive. Twenty-nine-year-old Matt Martel allegedly attacked the 15-year-old over his use of profanity, according to an interview with police. The entire incident was captured on security footage.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspected female serial killer Pam Hupp charged with killing cancer-ridden best friend after chemotherapy appointment: Reports

Suspected female serial killer Pam Hupp is facing another murder charge after police say she killed a longtime friend in 2011. According to Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood, Pamela Hupp (pictured right), who’s serving a life sentence for killing a disabled man in 2016, has been charged with the death of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria (pictured left).
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Is this a dream?' Bill Cosby's first words upon his release from jail are revealed as never-before-seen photos show him eating pizza, sitting on his bed in his prison uniform and enjoying life as a free man

He could have had anything money could buy. But after nearly three years of incarceration former inmate NN7687 didn't want anything fancy. Instead, on the day of his release, Bill Cosby just wanted to be in his own home, on his own sofa and eating a slice of his favorite pizza.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

Comments / 0

Community Policy