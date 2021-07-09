Cancel
Politics

At Least 6 Suspects In Haiti President Killing Confirmed As Former Colombian Military

NPR
 7 days ago

Colombia has confirmed that retired members of the country's armed forces are among the suspects who were arrested in the assassination of Haiti's president. Former Colombian soldiers have a long history of working overseas as guns for hire. To tell us more, reporter John Otis joins us from the Colombian capital, Bogota. Hi, John.

Ari Shapiro
Americas
Afghanistan
Politics
Iraq
Public Safetyrock947.com

Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

BOGOTA (Reuters) – A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Hundreds greet Aristide on returns to troubled Haiti

Former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide has returned to Haiti after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country’s leader. Mr Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti who was receiving unspecified...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

The Haitian Police deny the Prime Minister’s ties to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

The Haitian National Police reported this Thursday that the investigation into the murder of the president of that country, Jovenel Moïse, is ongoing and denied that there was any relationship between the interim prime minister of that country, Claude Joseph, with those suspected of committing the assassination. , as stated in a publication of a Colombian medium.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Haiti names more plot suspects

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise. The men are among five fugitives who police said are armed and dangerous as...

