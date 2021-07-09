Cancel
Public Health

Africa Faces A 3rd Wave Of COVID-19 Driven By The Delta Variant

NPR
 7 days ago

For the seventh week in a row, COVID-19 cases have been rising across Africa at an explosive rate. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports on what's driving this wave. NURITH AIZENMAN, BYLINE: Every week, the World Health Organization's director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti has been giving an update on the coronavirus' impact on the continent. These press conferences are often grim, but this week it reached a whole new level.

Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Delta variant dominant COVID-19 strain in Mississippi

As public health experts have warned for weeks, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain circulating in Mississippi, causing a spike in cases and hospitalizations. Delta is now also the dominant variant across the United States. Nationally, the average number of new cases has started to trend...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Brace for 'very severe' Covid-19 wave after riots, warns WHO

South Africa should prepare itself for a surge in coronavirus cases after days of widespread rioting and looting in the two most populous provinces, the World Health Organization's Africa director said. The deadliest and most widespread unrest since the end of apartheid followed the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma...
Public HealthUN News Centre

Sharp rise in Africa COVID-19 deaths, WHO reports 

COVID-19 deaths in Africa have risen sharply in recent weeks, amid the fastest surge in cases the continent has seen so far in the pandemic, the regional office for the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. Fatalities are rising as hospital admissions increase rapidly as countries face shortages in...
Public Healthraccoonvalleyradio.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Against Delta Variant

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, new strains of the virus are developing. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says there are two main variants of COVID-19, including the Alpha strain, which originated in the United Kingdom; and the Delta strain, which originated in India. Wolf says the Delta variant has been identified in several areas in the United States. She talks about how much more dangerous the Delta variant is.
Mendocino, CAmendocinobeacon.com

The Miller Report: Examining the Delta variant of COVID-19

To help keep the Mendocino Coast Community informed of Coronavirus updates, Dr. William Miller, Mendocino Coast District Hospital Chief of Staff; offers The Miller Report: A hyperlocal, weekly column on the progress of COVID-19 within our community. Like all viruses, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is constantly mutating. Most of...
Public HealthPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Vaccine shortages and surging cases: A COVID-19 Africa snapshot

A “third wave” of COVID-19 cases is filling hospital beds, exhausting oxygen stocks, and testing already overloaded health staff in the hardest-hit African countries. Continent-wide, recorded infections are at over six million, with more than 153,000 official deaths. The highly transmissible Delta variant is now prevalent in 16 countries, and is surging through unvaccinated populations.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Independent

Pfizer wants approval for 3rd Covid shot to guard against Delta variant

Pfizer plans next month to seek emergency approval for a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine. It has been developing a booster treatment as a way to strengthen antibodies which fade over time and guard against new, highly contagious versions of Covid like the so-called “Delta variant.”Pending government approval, clinical studies could begin as soon as August, the company, along with its partner BioNtech, announced on Thursday.With the US having fallen short of his July 4 vaccination goals, Biden again urges Americans to get the vaccine, calling it “patriotic” and to protect others.The Delta variant is “more easily transmissible,...
AfricaPublic Radio International PRI

South Africa rebuilding after looting

Rioting, looting and violence has been plaguing the South African provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria. This all comes in the weeks following the arrest of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Now, as the looting and disorder seem to be simmering down, businesses are trying to find a way to get back on their feet. Host Marco Werman speaks with Mbali Ndhlovu, one of the co-founders of RebuildSA, a volunteer group helping businesses rebuild and recover in the aftermath of the looting.
Public HealthNPR

The Pandemic Has Worsened Childhood Vaccination Rates Around The World

Nearly 23 million children around the world missed out on routine childhood vaccinations last year due to service disruptions from the pandemic, the World Health Organization and UNICEF report. In a new analysis released Thursday that highlights data from around the world, the two organizations said immunization rates among children...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, July 15

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Hospital admissions and deaths due to COVID-19 have declined in Brazil thanks to progress in vaccination against the virus, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) said on Wednesday. In its weekly bulletin on the pandemic, the federally-funded medical research facility said that for the first time since...
LifestyleBakery and Snacks

South African food giant loses over £7m worth of snacks & treats to looting, halts bread production

Tiger Brands has reported the loss of stock from a number of its sites during the recent civil unrest is in excess of R150m (£7m). South Africa’s biggest food manufacturer – which produces household brands like Jungle Oats cereals and snacks and Albany Bread – said several of its sites in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) and Gauteng had ‘come under fire’ from citizens rebelling against the decision to jail former South African president Jacob Zuma.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.

