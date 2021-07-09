TV highlights for Friday, July 9: CBS 'steals' HGTV series idea

The screenwriter and actor’s latest TV series, “The White Lotus,” scrutinizes the Faustian bargain of marrying into money. Last summer, the screenwriter, director, and actor Mike White took a road trip around the American West with his dog. He was in a depressive quarantine funk, driving aimlessly, when he received an e-mail from HBO. Because of the pandemic, the network had a content void it needed to fill, and execs were reaching out to writers like White for ideas. White, who made a name in Hollywood in the early two-thousands with comedies such as “School of Rock” and “Orange County,” saw the HBO e-mail as a kind of lifeline, he told me—an opportunity to shake himself out of pandemic stagnation. And the network’s urgency might benefit his creative process, he thought. If he could come up with a worthwhile project and push it through production, he said, “It’ll be like a boulder they can’t stop. I can do exactly what I want to do.”