TV highlights for Friday, July 9: CBS 'steals' HGTV series idea

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 10 days ago

The “new” series “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS) is clearly “inspired” by HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU.” In both series, the famous and semi-famous offer a surprise home makeover as a way of paying back “the little people” who helped them back in the day. Over the course of its short...

www.kenoshanews.com

