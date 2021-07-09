Pittsburgh Launches Move PGH As E-Scooters Come to Downtown

Following the passage of a pilot program by the PA Legislature in early July 2021, the City of Pittsburgh is officially launching electric scooters – also referred to as “e-scooters” – to the public Friday, July 9, with 100 Spin vehicles available at “mobility hubs” across the Northside, Downtown, Strip District, Uptown, and Hill District over the first week. Within a month of the launch date, the goal is to deploy a total of 1,000 e-scooters citywide.