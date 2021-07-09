Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Launches Move PGH As E-Scooters Come to Downtown

downtownpittsburgh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the passage of a pilot program by the PA Legislature in early July 2021, the City of Pittsburgh is officially launching electric scooters – also referred to as “e-scooters” – to the public Friday, July 9, with 100 Spin vehicles available at “mobility hubs” across the Northside, Downtown, Strip District, Uptown, and Hill District over the first week. Within a month of the launch date, the goal is to deploy a total of 1,000 e-scooters citywide.

downtownpittsburgh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Duquesne, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#The Pa Legislature#Domi#Pmc#Move Pgh#Port Authority#Carshare#Transit#Basic Rules Guidelines#Point Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy