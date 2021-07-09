Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Tough Enough to Tame the Wild? Louisiana Needs Wildlife Agents

By Brandon Michael
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 6 days ago

Have you ever dreamed of working in the great outdoors? My friend, it doesn't get much greater the absolute glory that is untamed Louisiana. Our wilder areas (and I don't mean Shreve City during Mardi Gras) are teeming with unspoiled beauty, and it's up to a select group of dedicated men and women to keep it that way. Of course, I talking about the hard working agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries department.

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tame#Wildlife#Civil Service#Ldwf#Law Enforcement Division#Cadet Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Beaches are Full of Poop and Could Make You Sick

It's safe to say that most of our friends and family are packing up and heading for the beach. Many of us have opted for staying local and enjoying the hidden beaches that the Bayou state offers, however after the latest findings from Environment America Research and Policy Center it looks like we should all head to Florida where the beaches aren't as filthy as Bourbon street. I wish Louisiana could say the same about their beaches.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Dutton Ranch Getaway Just a Quick Flight from Shreveport Regional

Are you like everyone else on my Facebook page obsessed with the show "Yellowstone"? Have you been reminded of how sexy Kevin Costner is? Are you contemplating naming your next pet Rip? If so, we just found the most iconic getaway for you. Make sure your cowboy boots are polished, get that cowboy hat fitted, and pack your backs, we are going to the "Dutton Ranch"!
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Ranked Worst State for At-Risk Youth

Sure, we can do a lot of things better in Louisiana, but this might take the cake. We spend our days arguing over silly political stances on Facebook. Look at your timeline lately. It's all bickering from across party line and it's sad. It's sad that we spend so much time and energy arguing over matters that ironically don't matter ion the grand scheme of things. While at the same time, our kids are struggling. If I was a politician Louisiana, big or small, I would immediately drop everything and focus on our kids, because they are our future, and they should be the most important thing to us.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Unvaccinated Residents Driving Louisiana’s Spike in COVID Cases

If residents of Louisiana are once again mandated to wear face coverings and limit crowd sizes at festivals and sporting events then the blame for that can be placed squarely on the shoulders of residents of our state who have chosen to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. That's an assumption that can be made with a great deal of confidence based on figures released yesterday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
SciencePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Megarippled Louisiana? New Proof Says Dino-Killing Rock Did It

If you know anything at all about me, you should know that I am a giant nerd. Not just in the "I've seen all of the Star Wars movies, and read all of the books" type of way either (although I have done that). One of my absolute favorite things to do on vacation is to check out the geology of the area I am in. If you know what you are looking for, the rocks on our planet are literally a history book! Just like rings in a tree trunk give away its age, the geological make up of a given area will tell you just about everything about its natural past.
HobbiesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Department of Wildlife Hosting Women’s Fishing Workshops

Fishing is a way of life here in Louisiana. Most of us are born into it. The outdoors are in our blood in Louisiana. For a lot of women, fishing is as common as putting on makeup or shopping at the latest sales. In Louisiana, it's just part of something we all do, both males and females seem to enjoy their time wetting a line.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Viral TikTok: Canadian Pronouncing Louisiana Cities

You would think he'd have a good chance considering the French ties between Canada and Louisiana, but no, he failed miserably. Who am I to judge? I've lived in Louisiana my entire life and there's still a handful of Louisiana cities I butcher every single time I attempt to pronounce them. Atchafalaya, Mowata, and Tangipahoa certainly come to mind.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Will Masks Be Required in Louisiana Schools?

Louisiana will have no statewide mask mandates as we prepare to get the schools back open for the 2021-2022 school year. Louisiana Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley tells KEEL News:. Those will be local school decisions for the upcoming school year. We have worked with the Louisiana Department of Health...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Church Sparks Fury with Vaccine Policy

Churches all across Shreveport and Bossier City do so much good and help so many people. That is not going to stop, but one local church is sparking a huge debate over a Covid vaccination policy. The Church for the Highlands on Olive Street offers free meals every Thursday, but...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Time to Pay Up or Pack Up! Louisiana Evictions Start August 1st

2020 was a tough year, there no way around that. For many people, it was the worst year they've ever experienced - and it's easy to see why, especially in Louisiana. We weren't the richest state to begin with, but when the shutdowns and layoffs started - it got even worse. Honestly, so many people were saved from absolute financial ruin by measures like the nationwide moratorium on evictions - it's clear we wouldn't have made it without them.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

New Study: Louisiana Ladies Are Just as Attracted To Looks as Men

There has long been an assumption that men are shallow when it come to what attracts them. As a man, I can not argue that my gender seems to follow the whole "You dine with the eyes first" approach to finding a potential mate. The other side of that assumption is, of course, that women look for something much deeper. The personality, sense of humor - you know, things you can't see from across a Shreveport club or Festival Plaza.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Huge Crappie Events Scheduled for This Fall in Shreveport

In the world of competitive crappie fishing (yes, that's a sport) this would be somewhat akin to football's Super Bowl or baseball's World Series. One hundred of the top crappie-fishing teams in America will converge on Shreveport to compete on the Red River, September 30 through October 2, 2021 in the third annual Mr. Crappie® Invitational Classic.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Scotland Stats Say You Should Ignore COVID Delta Variant Cases

There is a lot of talk, and fear mongering, about the "Delta variant" of COVID-19. Especially here in Louisiana. First of all, it is true that COVID cases are increasing in the state. But don't let that fool you into thinking everything is going back to where we were 14 months ago. This isn't the same situation we saw before, and there are facts to back that up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy