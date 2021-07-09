Cancel
Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Featuring Chadwick Boseman Voicing Drops

By BridgetEE
praisedc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the young age of 43 Chadwick Boseman had been battling cancer for 4 years, unbeknownst to the world our Black Panther was loosing his battle however much like Prince T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman continued to fight until he took his last breath however before he did, Chadwick Boseman recorded his lines for the Marvel animated show, “What If…?” and today Disney+ dropped the official trailer to ‘What If…?’ and fans were emotional to hear the beloved Chadwick Boseman behind the animated character.

