Forever Home Friday: Rosalee

Abby is a 5- to 6-month-old, small pitty-mix. Abby is housetrained, sleeps through the night, is a great leash walker and knows basic commands. She loves toys and bones and thrives on a good walk and some playtime. She loves people and all dogs. Like a typical puppy, she uses her mouth to communicate. She is currently learning no to do that but will need an experienced person to work on puppy manners. Abby is a super sweet, extremely smart and sensitive girl who deserves a forever home with a fully fenced-in yard, older kids and no cats. Email delcodawgs@yahoo.com for an application if you think this sweet, energetic girl could be right for you. ••