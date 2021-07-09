Cancel
Pets

Forever Home Friday: Rosalee

By Evan Beebe
wpsdlocal6.com
 10 days ago

This week's pet of the week is a cute cat named Rosalee from Creatures Great and Small. Rosalee is a nine month old Calico with a big personality. She is an inside girl and has been around both cats and dogs. Rosalee has gold eyes and unusual face markings. She...

AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

64 Adoptable Dogs Waiting At The County Shelter And Cleveland APL For Their Forever Homes

During the apex of the pandemic, animal shelters were adopting out so many dogs that it was almost impossible to find a four-legged friend to take home. Unfortunately, shelters are starting to fill back up again. But if you're looking to adopt a dog, you're in luck. The Cuyahoga County Shelter (9500 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View, 216-525-7877) and The Cleveland Animal Protective League (1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland, 216-771-4616) both have a plethora of dogs available so take a look and you can have a new furry pal in no time.
Boca Raton, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Rescue dogs get warm welcome to forever homes with handmade blankets

With fleece of all different patterns and designs all over her dining room, Trudy Downes is busier than she’s ever been. At 71, Downes, of west Boca Raton, wanted to get involved with something, and when she saw an organization on Facebook in which a Pittsburgh woman started making blankets for sick and dying dogs, Downes thought about what she could do locally that was similar, she said.
PetsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets looking for forever homes

Miles is a 6-month old male dog of unknown breed. He is full of love and puppy energy. He gets along well with other dogs and loves play time. Miles is a bright dog and is doing well at basic obedience and house training. He is up to date on all medical. For more information, fill out an application at fluffanimalrescue.org.
Tamarac, FLtamaractalk.com

Charming Puppy Needs Forever Home

Rhett has the kind of breathtaking good looks that can really make the heads of strangers turn, and sometimes he bears more than a passing resemblance to Scooby-Doo. Whichever the many expressions this lovable character is wearing, he is charming, endearing, and exceptionally irresistible. Rhett is only a 10-month-old puppy...
PetsPosted by
NorthEast Times

Abby, Armen are hoping for forever homes

Abby is a 5- to 6-month-old, small pitty-mix. Abby is housetrained, sleeps through the night, is a great leash walker and knows basic commands. She loves toys and bones and thrives on a good walk and some playtime. She loves people and all dogs. Like a typical puppy, she uses her mouth to communicate. She is currently learning no to do that but will need an experienced person to work on puppy manners. Abby is a super sweet, extremely smart and sensitive girl who deserves a forever home with a fully fenced-in yard, older kids and no cats. Email delcodawgs@yahoo.com for an application if you think this sweet, energetic girl could be right for you. ••
AnimalsWOLF

Dog survives being shot multiple times, looking for forever home

This pup is currently in the 'DAWGS' Prison Program. This program gives them a second chance at life by pairing them up with inmates at Three Local Prisons. In this program they are provided with basic obedience training, socialization, and love before being adopted out to their forever homes. Mojo...
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Dexter and Chichi

Dexter and Chichi are bonded brother and sister Chihuahuas that must be adopted together. Dexter is 8 years old, and Chichi is 4 years old. They both weigh 11 pounds and prefer an adult-only home. “Dexter has short legs and a chunky body and is adorable. Chichi is timid with...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
NorthEast Times

Hurb, Maddox hoping for forever homes

Hurb is a well-mannered and affectionate 9-year-old boy. Cataracts impair his vision, so he sees light and motion, and he is deaf. These things don’t hold him back from living a good life. He learned his way around his foster mom’s house. He goes up and down the stairs on his own. When you enter a room, he can tell by sniff that you are there. He can see enough of your image to walk over to you for pets. He knows when it’s breakfast time and dinner time.
PetsBlue Springs Examiner

Walter looking for a forever home

Meet Animals Best Friends latest rescue, Walter. Walter is a sweet and adorable bassett and Burmese mountain dog mix. Walter was born on Dec. 4, 2020, so he is just a puppy. He is house- and crate-trained, so Walter is ready for his new family. He loves to romp and play. His mix makes him exceptionally cute, and his bark sounds like a basset hound. Walter will go to his kennel for a treat. He will make a wonderful addition to the right family.
Petstellicovillageconnection.com

Tamale, Ava need forever home

Tamale and Ava are the featured pets of the week at Monroe County Animal Shelter. Tamale is a delightful 3-year-old tabby that had a litter of kittens at foster home and was a perfect mom. She’s finished raising her little ones and now looking for her forever home. She has a “motor” that is always running and she’s always observing what’s going on around her. Tamale is quiet, subdued and appreciates the calmer aspects of life.
Liverpool, NYlocalsyr.com

This ‘purfect’ tiny kitten needs a forever home: Petsavers

LIVERPOOL, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Nicholas from the CNY Cat Coalition in Liverpool. Nicholas and his three siblings were rescued when...

