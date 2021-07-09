As Delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people
RICHMOND — More than 9 out of every 10 Virginians infected, hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 in the past six months were not fully vaccinated. The pattern was sustained in June, when the average number of vaccines administered per day dipped below 20,000 and almost a quarter of positive testing samples sequenced by the state lab was found to be caused by the Delta variant — a coronavirus strain that’s torn through the least vaccinated states in the U.S.dailyprogress.com
Comments / 0