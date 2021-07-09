Cuomo signs end-of-life care legislation sponsored by Sen. Hinchey

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill sponsored by state Sen. Michelle Hinchey that aims to improve end-of-life care for patients in hospice residences in New York. The legislation (S.5506-A/A.4594-A), signed this past week, allows hospice facilities to certify up to 100% of their beds to be used for general inpatient care, according to Hinchey, D-Saugerties. Previously, such facilities could dually certify only up to 25% of their beds.