Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuomo signs end-of-life care legislation sponsored by Sen. Hinchey

By Paul Kirby
Daily Freeman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill sponsored by state Sen. Michelle Hinchey that aims to improve end-of-life care for patients in hospice residences in New York. The legislation (S.5506-A/A.4594-A), signed this past week, allows hospice facilities to certify up to 100% of their beds to be used for general inpatient care, according to Hinchey, D-Saugerties. Previously, such facilities could dually certify only up to 25% of their beds.

www.dailyfreeman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Schenectady, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Palliative Care#End Of Life Care#S 5506 A A 4594 A Rrb#D Saugerties#Dually#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy