Layla has been professionally trained to have perfect pup manners

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Pet of the Week is Layla, a two-year-old Pomeranian mix. She's super sweet, loves kids and other dogs and cats too!. Layla is professionally trained and house broken. She'll go to the door when she needs to potty, but she also knows how to use a doggie door. She...

www.fox13now.com

Related
PetsWDIO-TV

Abu the kitten is looking for a family

Abu is a 3-month old, grey kitten who is looking for a new, loving home to call his own. He loves chasing after toys, receiving loving pets and watching birds out the window. Abu is playful, and wants a home to help him grow into the best cat he can be!
PetsSanta Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Milo

Milo is a 6-month-old Australian Shepard / Poodle mix, this gives him the perfect balance of playfulness and intelligence. He has completed puppy training class and responds well to basic commands. Milo is happiest when he gets to run and play with other dogs. He loves to fetch a stick in the waves, hike, and explore.
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
Animalslovemeow.com

Kitten Found as a Stray Determined to Win Cat Over When They Cross Paths

An orange kitten who was found as a stray, befriended a family cat and decided to follow her everywhere she goes. A few weeks ago, Laila D'Souza, founder of the Winston Memorial Foundation, took in an orange tabby that had been rescued from a park. He was just skin and bones and in need of help.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Yellow Lab dumped after being used for breeding finds happiness

Hope for Paws received a call about an abandoned Labrador in California. The dog was spotted sleeping on the side of the road. When they tried to harness her, she ran away. She was going to be tough to catch. They tried and tried and eventually found her under a car in a driveway and were able to secure her. She did not resist, although she was very scared.
PetsPosted by
100.5 The River

Are You a Helicopter Pup Parent? 6 in 10 Dog Owners Are!

Do you just love your dog so much that you could be considered a "helicopter parent?" You're not alone. Six in 10 dog owners admit they care about their pet so much, they consider themselves “helicopter parents.”. A survey of 2,000 American dog owners found a staggering 91% pay close...
Petsthepress.net

Adopt a pet: Meet Max

Max, an 11-year-old Terrier-Chihuahua mix, is looking for a home. He loves to play tug-of-war and cuddle, and is crate-and house-trained. His adoption fees will be sponsored. Please contact contacthalo@yahoo.com for more information.
PetsLynchburg News and Advance

Pet of the week: Bandit

Bandit has been with us four months since his owners had to move. He is frozen in time at the shelter. Same heartbreaking story. He’s also come to think of his kennels as home. If you baby talk him he’ll fight every urge to come to the front of his...
Petscoachellavalleyweekly.com

FRANKIE’S MESSAGE, DON’R ADOPT A PET ONLINE!

This precious Shih Tzu spent the first three years of his life suffering in a small cage inside a garage in the sweltering high desert heat. Other dogs were caged above, below, and next to him. Frankie was part of an illegal large scale “backyard breeding” operation also known as a “puppy mill” where dogs are bred indiscriminately, confined to small cramped spaces, frequently mistreated, and often experience untreated illnesses and death. The facility was raided and Frankie was rescued by Loving All Animals.
SocietyPosted by
InspireMore

‘You can stay with us.’ Arlo was just an hour old. ‘That would be wonderful,’ I accepted.’: 2 moms come together for the love of their son in open adoption, ‘It wasn’t weird, it wasn’t awkward, it’s everlasting love’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘You can stay with us,’ she said. ‘You can stay in our room. I don’t want you to have to go home.’ The midwife had just come in and explained to me there weren’t any nesting rooms for me, the adoptive mom, to stay in overnight at the hospital, but there might be room the following night. Arlo was just over an hour old, and everyone was still on a high from his anticipated, but dramatic, entrance. I wasn’t sure what it would be like staying with Arlo’s mom in her post-partum room, but I accepted. ‘Are you sure?,’ I said. ‘If you don’t mind, that would be wonderful.’ You see, I didn’t want to leave the hospital and lay awake all night thinking about how they were all doing, wondering if Arlo was taking his first feedings well, if he was warm enough in his bassinet, how Angie was feeling. If I was allowed, I wanted to be there.
Petslovemeow.com

Kitten So Happy to Have Warm Lap to Sit on After Being Found in Recycling Bin Looking for Food

A kitten is so happy to have someone to lean on after being found alone in a recycling bin, searching for food. On July 11, Solomon, a resident from Bronx, New York, and his family heard the cries of a kitten from their porch. A tiny stray was somehow stuck in a recycling bin, struggling to climb out. It was believed that the starving calico climbed inside the bin to rummage for food.
Petsanimalfair.com

ADOPT ME! Looking for unconditional love? Bean is perfect!

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this new found Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Bean!
Petsanimalfair.com

ADOPT ME! Looking for a good time? Adopt Brookie!

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this new found Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Brookie!
Petskiss951.com

My New Pup Has A Four Step Process With All Of Her Toys

As a new dog dad, I’m learning more and more about my 7 month old puppy Zoey every day! I’m learning how well she doesn’t listen, how much she loves to jump and how loud she likes to express herself when all she wants to do is play with the cats. And just this past week I’ve found out that as vocal as she is, she’s even more of a toy destroyer. Here’s Zoey’s four-step process when it comes to destroying even the “tuff-est” of dog toys. Let’s use Mr. Hamburger as an example.

