2021 WREC and Nesson Valley Field Day speakers

An irrigation research specialist for Nesson Valley, Jacobs will be talking about intercropping in irrigated production. Jacobs also works with variety trials in small grain and broadleaf crops, and is managing 17 different crops, including their selection and management. He began a research project on intercropping chickpea and flax and field pea and canola in 2018, which compares the differences in mixed versus alternating rows, planting populations, and dryland versus irrigated practices. Jacobs has a bachelor’s degree in crop and weed science with a focus in agronomy from NDSU. Prior to graduation, Jacobs was a summer intern with WREC, helping with research at Nesson Valley. He is also a beginning farmer in Williams County, and has several years experience working with other farmers in Williams County.