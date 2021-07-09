EARC speaker biographies 2021

Title 1: Integrated management systems to control Fusarium head blight (20 minutes) Title 2: Management options to control sugar beet root rot diseases (20 minutes) Brief Bio: Dr. Frankie Crutcher has been an assistant professor of plant pathology at the Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center in Sidney, MT since 2016. Her current research interests include management of fungal pathogens of pulse crops, sugarbeets, and small grains, with a focus on diseases caused by Fusarium spp. The plant pathology research program at the EARC focuses on developing resistant varieties, understanding pathogen populations, and determining the best agronomic practices – including fungicide efficacy — to control or prevent disease. Dr. Crutcher’s additional duties as a faculty member at the experiment station include teaching best management practices for controlling crop disease to growers, consultants, and extension agents throughout Eastern Montana.