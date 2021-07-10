Cancel
Upstate New York Native American Tribe Set To Open Up First Legal Marijuana Dispensary

By Rodney B More
 6 days ago
Recreational marijuana use has been legal in the state of New York since April 1. There have been no legal marijuana shops opened in the state yet, but an upstate New York Indian tribe is rushing to be the first in the state to get started. On April 1, anyone...

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com
