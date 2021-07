The MSU Eastern Agricultural Research Center Irrigated Farm Field Day is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20. It is located one mile north of Sidney. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the tour following at 8:30 a.m. There will be many featured speakers and topics discussed at this event. Topics will include plant breeding and newly developed varieties for wheat, barley, durum, pea, lentil, and chickpea; herbicide resistant weed control in sugar beets and other crops; disease management in cereal, pulse, and sugar beet and grasshopper issues. EARC agronomists will also present results of sugar beet and pulse crop research, and industrial partners will give updates on the sugar beet industry and pulse protein market.