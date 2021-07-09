Cancel
Gold Star makes a plea for help on the run with “Surrender” –announces new EP “Headlights USA”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based Gold Star aka Marlon Rabenreither has shared a new single in the form of “Surrender,” a somber but uplifting anthem that blends together the singer/songwriter’s love of nostalgic Americana. The song is a first listen from Gold Star’s upcoming EP Headlights USA, a five-song collection that was created entirely during quarantine. A driving rock piece that rushes forward on the back of Rabenreither’s spirited cries and blitzing guitar-drum sprints, “Surrender” finds charm in its restlessness. Inspired by the seedy drama of Denis Johnson short stories and the introspective loneliness that one finds while traveling the distance and staying in motel rooms (“I spent 20 hours playing parlor games in Dallas,” c sings), “Surrender” is a powerful plea for help hidden behind dazzling and galvanizing riffs.

Springsteen
Phoebe Bridgers
Denis Johnson
#Americana#Gold Star#Headlights Usa
