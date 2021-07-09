Cancel
Go from panic to paradise in the kitchen

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Jenny Hardman says, you can go from panic to paradise!. She's talking about Shelf Genie in your kitchen. Instead of panicking when you can't find what you need, Shelf Genie comes in and takes you to paradise. They do custom-built shelving systems for your existing cabinets. Jenny saw how...

www.fox13now.com

#Tupperware#Shelf Genie
helloglow.co

13 Age Spot Remedies From Your Kitchen

With aging comes those frustrating dark spots on the face and body. But aging isn’t the only cause for spots. Too much UV light exposure is the real cause of those age spots, and that also includes tanning beds—ultimately a no-no for our skin. The science behind age spots is...
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Mail

Creative DIY couple build an incredible play kitchen for their kids using buys from Bunnings - and it only cost $200 to make

A couple have revealed how they made a stunning play kitchen for their children using affordable supplies from Bunnings Warehouse. Carly Jade and her partner Josh, from Emerald Beach in New South Wales, made the 'mud kitchen' using timber, pine decking boards, rattan and paint along with smaller pieces of unused wood from previous home projects.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Lessons from my roasting mantra | Kitchen to Kitchen

I lived at the Olympic Hostel at Fort Worden from 2006 to 2011. My husband, Christopher, ran this peaceful and friendly accommodation for 18 years. When I arrived, our culinary scene changed. We had plenty of dining space and gave large dinner parties, indoors and out. I often cooked for crowds, and it helped that we had three full-sized ovens, two in the hostel, and one in our adjoining apartment. In those days I was chef-crazy and would stop at nothing to fulfill whatever flavor aspiration I was chasing.
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Kitchen Strong food serving boards are chic by design and made from premium wood

Add to the décor and appeal of any kitchen, dining, and entertainment space with the Kitchen Strong food serving boards. Available in a selection of cutting, serving, and charcuterie/cheese boards, this collection is multifunctional and beautiful. Best of all, they’re made from premium wood or high-quality bamboo. Durable and strong, both materials can withstand repeated use and last for many years. In fact, the natural variations in the wood and marble make each piece one of a kind. Moreover, each board is unique and stylish, making them great for presenting cheese at social gatherings or chopping vegetables behind the scenes. Plus, the handmade Kitchen Strong Conditioner enhances the longevity of the boards and keeps surfaces clean and presentable for daily use. Overall, enhance cooking and entertainment experiences with this diverse collection.
Home & GardenHuffingtonPost

22 Products To Save Your Kitchen From The Claws Of Clutter

Keeping your kitchen neat and organized is essential because it’s a room you spend a lot of time in. Not only will it keep your kitchen looking nice, but it will also be easier to grab everything you need while cooking dinner. Here are some great containers, accessories and more that will save your kitchen from the claws of clutter.
Interior DesignPosted by
Salon

Lessons from a minimalist kitchen — plus, where they keep the clutter

Architect John Pawson is known for his rigorously minimalistic aesthetic. A typical John Pawson interior looks like it is waiting for the owner to arrive: There's no clutter and the furnishings are kept to a minimum. Looking at his own bare kitchen and dining room, it might come as a surprise that Pawson and his wife Catherine have just published a cookbook Home Farm Cooking that's geared towards home cooks.
Paradise, TXPosted by
Wide Open Eats

5 Can Organizers That Turn Your Small Kitchen Space Into a Pantry Paradise

Having a small pantry is a nuisance. Actually, it's more than that. It really limits your ability to store and use canned goods, which is an issue if you like to preserve your garden's produce (or have a hankering for Amy's soups). While there are plenty of space-saving pantry organization ideas and tips out there (hello spice rack), there's only one tool that'll give you easy access to all of your prepared goods at once: the can organizer.
Home & GardenPosted by
Fatherly

How to Unclog Any Drain, From the Kitchen Sink to the John

Aside from a fire, few things can fill you with dread like watching the water level in a toilet bowl rise. As the water crests the top of the throne, you know it’s going to take a half-hour, likely some paper towels — and hopefully some bleach — to get it cleaned up. Unclogging a toilet, sink, or tub drain quickly — before it becomes a mess — is a vital skill.
Paradise, TXwacoan.com

Cheeseburgers in Paradise

I remember a beach vacation where my parents walked my brother and me down to the beach for a day of fun in the sun, and we had so few belongings with us — so few objects of entertainment — that we could carry them all without breaking a sweat.
Behind Viral Videosmyrecipes.com

These 10 Kitchen Gadgets from TikTok Will Instantly Upgrade Your Home — Starting at $8

Some people are naturally gifted chefs, while others have toiled long and hard in the kitchen to become culinary experts. Then there are those who, regardless of all their efforts, struggle to develop any culinary prowess. The kitchen can be a treacherous and tiresome place for many, and that's okay (we all have different skill sets). Luckily for those of us who are a little more clumsy and messy in the kitchen, plenty of TikTokers have shared their favorite gadgets that can help simplify your cooking routine and compensate for any lacking culinary dexterity. Even the food wizards among us can use these tools to streamline their cooking endeavours.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

Watch This Beauty Editor Gain Kitchen Confidence—With a Little Help from Her Dad

Do you use takeout apps so often that you're starting to know your local delivery people by name? You're definitely not alone. And while not all of us are destined to be pro chefs, it's empowering to at least know some kitchen basics so you can whip yourself up a home-cooked meal when the craving strikes (or if your budget is stretched a ~little~ thin from all those pizzas).
Lifestylemorrowcountysentinel.com

Happy Wanderers go to Hartville Kitchen

Traveling to the Hartville Kitchen on July 8 were 39 Happy Wanderers who were entertained during the afternoon by the barbershop quartet, “Lock 4.”. Concluding the afternoon, the group shopped at the flea market. Recognized were six of the travelers who were celebrating birthdays ranging in ages 50-92. A white...

