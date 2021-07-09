Benjamin Carter releases vulnerable new single “Time Again” — LA date at Resident

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing just two singles in 2020, Los Angeles artist Benjamin Carter let the first half of 2021 simmer before releasing his first single of the year, “Time Again.” In his new song, Carter establishes a sense of vulnerability and truth as he tries to find himself through his pursuit of music. Also the first single since the birth of his daughter, Carter pours his heart into his new release with the newfound wisdom of fatherhood.

