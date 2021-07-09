Clyde Franklin Bell, Sr. Obituary
Clyde Franklin Bell, Sr., 85, of Tullahoma, passed away on Saturday, June 26 at his home after a long illness. Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Naydell Swafford Bell; two sons, Clyde Franklin (Anita) Bell, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Michael Stephen (Elizabeth) Bell of Conroe, Texas; one brother, Samuel Henderson Bell of Chattanooga; two step-daughters; seven grandchildren, Michael (Buffie) Bell, David Bell, Lisa (Robert) Ray, Mary Bell, Olivia Bell, Matthew Crowell and Shaun Crowell; and five great-grandchildren, Domianna, Analisa, Connor, Evan and Lillian.www.tullahomanews.com
