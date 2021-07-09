Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tullahoma, TN

Clyde Franklin Bell, Sr. Obituary

Tullahoma News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde Franklin Bell, Sr., 85, of Tullahoma, passed away on Saturday, June 26 at his home after a long illness. Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Naydell Swafford Bell; two sons, Clyde Franklin (Anita) Bell, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Michael Stephen (Elizabeth) Bell of Conroe, Texas; one brother, Samuel Henderson Bell of Chattanooga; two step-daughters; seven grandchildren, Michael (Buffie) Bell, David Bell, Lisa (Robert) Ray, Mary Bell, Olivia Bell, Matthew Crowell and Shaun Crowell; and five great-grandchildren, Domianna, Analisa, Connor, Evan and Lillian.

www.tullahomanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tullahoma, TN
State
Ohio State
Tullahoma, TN
Obituaries
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Winchester, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Basketball#Cincinnati#G E#Aedc#Precision International#Tullahoma News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy