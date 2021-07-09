Carroll Ray Smith Obituary

Carroll Ray Smith, 82, of Huntland, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. After a long, hard fought battle with cancer, he died at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born on May 9, 1939 in the Falls Mill Community to the late John W. and Pearl (Gunn) Smith. Funeral services were held Friday, July 9 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Winston Tipps officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.