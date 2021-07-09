Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntland, TN

Carroll Ray Smith Obituary

Tullahoma News
 8 days ago

Carroll Ray Smith, 82, of Huntland, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. After a long, hard fought battle with cancer, he died at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born on May 9, 1939 in the Falls Mill Community to the late John W. and Pearl (Gunn) Smith. Funeral services were held Friday, July 9 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Winston Tipps officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.

www.tullahomanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntland, TN
Franklin County, TN
Obituaries
County
Franklin County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasant Ridge#The Falls Mill Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
The Hill

Three Texas Democrats who fled state to DC test positive for COVID-19

Three Texas House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to block the passage of a sweeping elections overhaul bill have tested positive for COVID-19. The caucus said in a statement that one member tested positive for COVID-19 late Friday evening. That member immediately informed the rest of the caucus, and...
The Hill

Olympic Village records first coronavirus case days before Olympics begin

The Olympic Village recorded its first coronavirus case on Friday days before the Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, announced on Saturday that a person from the Olympic Village tested positive for the virus and is currently quarantining in a hotel, USA Today reported.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.

Comments / 0

Community Policy