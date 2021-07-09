Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ooltewah, TN

Sandra “Sandy” M. McLelland Obituary

Tullahoma News
 8 days ago

Sandra “Sandy” M. McLelland of Ooltewah passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Sandy was born in Lenoir City and grew up in Winchester. She attended Franklin County High School in Winchester and then graduated from MTSU in Murfreesboro. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in teaching with an emphasis on math from Queen’s College in Charlotte, N.C. She retired from Hamilton County Schools having taught 8th grade math at Ooltewah Middle School.

www.tullahomanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Lenoir City, TN
City
Winchester, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Ooltewah, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamilton County Schools#Queen S College#Ooltewah Middle School#Tullahoma News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy