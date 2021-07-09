Sandra “Sandy” M. McLelland Obituary

Sandra “Sandy” M. McLelland of Ooltewah passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Sandy was born in Lenoir City and grew up in Winchester. She attended Franklin County High School in Winchester and then graduated from MTSU in Murfreesboro. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in teaching with an emphasis on math from Queen’s College in Charlotte, N.C. She retired from Hamilton County Schools having taught 8th grade math at Ooltewah Middle School.