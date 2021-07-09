Collectible Statue Exudes Horror Of Pumpkinhead

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. As the title implies, this is a self aware horror movie, a love-it-or-hate-it experience. While one expects story twists and gruesome violence in horror movies, A Classic Horror Story takes the twists to extreme and/or absurd levels, and the violence ultimately leads to a discussion on violence in horror movies, consumption of violence in media, and the public's seemingly insatiable appetite for violence, either in story or in "reality" entertainment. The audience itself is implicated, and even Netflix is implicated. The title and the first two acts of the movie, with horror movie trope after trope, and nods to so many other horror movies, comes across as the kind of cynical irony often employed in movies where making money takes precedence over any pretensions of artistic expression, but the third act, after so much unpleasant blood and gore, turns the movie into something else.