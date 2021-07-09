Cancel
Collectible Statue Exudes Horror Of Pumpkinhead

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Demon of Vengeance is ready for your display case. An eerily realistic statue of the disturbing creature from the 1988 cult classic Pumpkinhead–from Sideshow Collectibles and Premium Collectible Studio–is now available for pre-order, as reported by screenrant.com. Check out the photos on this page to get an idea of the statue’s monstrous appeal.

