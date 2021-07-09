Why we strike: Picketers reveal reasons for walkout
Entering day seven of the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) strike Friday, those on the picket line were still holding firm to their position against National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) and Chugach. The Council, which represents nearly 700 skilled laborers in the metal trades at Arnold Air Force Base officially went on strike at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, in opposition to unfair labor practices by the contracting company.www.tullahomanews.com
Comments / 0