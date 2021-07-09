With Harmony Festival, Sarah Driscoll marries her two talents: music and yoga

Harmony Festival (Theme: Mental Vibrancy) Czech Village, Cedar Rapids -- Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, $111. In one memorable scene from the Woodstock documentary, young music fans and counterculture kids are introduced to yoga poses and breathing exercises in a field, and the 1969 festival kicked off with a speech by a renowned spiritual teacher and yoga adept. My mind immediately flashed back to that when I first heard about the upcoming Harmony Festival, subtitled Music, Movement and Mindfulness.