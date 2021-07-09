CCPD offers free steering wheel locks to owners of frequently stolen pickups
Auto theft is increasing around the nation, and the Denver Metro area – including Commerce City – continues to experience this trend with growing numbers of stolen vehicles. The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) actively investigates these crimes and works to combat the issue in our community, but the best deterrent is residents taking steps to prevent being victimized. This includes simple actions like locking your doors, removing valuables, and parking in a garage or well-lit area whenever possible.www.c3gov.com
