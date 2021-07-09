Cancel
Cat Food Recall: Nom Nom Chicken Cuisine

The Conscious Cat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following recall notice was sent by Nom Nom to customers on July 8, 2021:. We’re writing to advise you that Nom Nom is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Chicken Cuisine cat food produced by Nom Nom between March 8, 2021 and May 17, 2021 because of a recall issued by our supplier, Tyson Foods Inc. Certain chicken products produced by Tyson are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall primarily affects chicken sold for human consumption at various retailers and food service establishments, and we encourage you to review the full list here to ensure you did not purchase any other affected products.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Food Contamination#Food Safety#Nom Nom Chicken Cuisine#Tyson Foods Inc#Fda#Usda#Chicken Cuisine For Cats#G 1874250g
