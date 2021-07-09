Ronald E. Ostrowski, 86, of Coloma, formerly of Chicago and Western Springs, Ill., passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 16, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home immediately followed by Mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet. Burial of ashes with military honors will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Watervliet.